Video: Man Utd wonderkid scores solo stunner in U19s clash vs Young Boys, Mourinho immediately urged to promote him by these excited fans

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood showed his tremendous potential again this afternoon with a cracking solo goal.

Playing for the Red Devils in the Under-19s edition of the Champions League against Young Boys, the teenage attacker went on a mazy run from out wide before drilling home.

In truth, the senior United team could do with more like that from players like Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford at the moment, and these fans below have certainly hinted he should be getting a promotion.

That seems unlikely at this stage, especially with Jose Mourinho’s record with young players, but Greenwood really looks an exciting prospect on the future after catching the eye for some time now at youth level.

Here’s his latest effort and some reaction doing the rounds on Twitter…

