Arsenal’s Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava this Thursday night is in some doubt due to security concerns.

The location of the game has already been moved once because of certain parts of Ukraine being under martial law, but the Daily Mirror report that the move to Kiev may not even be enough for the fixture to go ahead.

This is far from ideal for the Gunners and everyone involved as the game is scheduled for tomorrow and rearranging it looks far from simple.

It will be particularly galling for fans, many of whom will have already travelled for the game, making a long-distance journey for what will no doubt be a huge cost.

Arsenal are already through to the next round of the Europa League after a strong start in the competition, which manager Unai Emery has won three times in his career.

It remains to be seen precisely what will be in store for Emery’s side in their next game, however.