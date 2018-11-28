Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez has reportedly decided to hold off pursuing a transfer away from the club after finding out former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will replace Niko Kovac as manager.

The Frenchman has been linked with Bayern in recent times after a poor start to the season from Kovac, and Don Balon claim Rodriguez has found out it will be the Gunners legend coming in at the Allianz Arena.

Rodriguez is still on loan at Bayern from Real Madrid and has had a mixed time in his time in Germany so far, with Don Balon suggesting he had been looking to leave.

However, they now say the Colombia international will now see how things pan out under Wenger before making a decision on his future with the Bavarian giants.

It may be that the attack-minded Wenger will prove a better fit for the South American playmaker, having always found room for a similar player in Mesut Ozil when he was in charge at the Emirates Stadium.