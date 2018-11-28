Bayern Munich are reportedly leading the chase to seal the transfer of Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of the likes of Arsenal.

The 18-year-old is considered a big talent for the future after impressing in Chelsea’s academy and looking set for a possible role in the first-team this season.

However, the Blues are not renowned for promoting youth too often, and it may be that Hudson-Odoi will need to look elsewhere to get the playing time he needs at this stage of his career.

With the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson making such an impression in the Bundesliga this season, Hudson-Odoi is the latest England youngster being linked with a move to Germany.

According to the Sun, Bayern are eyeing him up as a potential long-term replacement for ageing wide-men Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, while Arsenal and Juventus are also admirers of the teenager.

The report suggests Hudson-Odoi is unsure over signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but CFC would do well to give this big talent more playing time or it could be a move they end up regretting.