Video: James Milner pulls one back for Liverpool against PSG on the stroke of half time

James Milner’s penalty on the stroke of half time has given Liverpool some hope in their game against Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The Reds went in 2-1 down at the break, with goals from Juan Bernat and Neymar giving the home side a deserved advantage.

This penalty decision wasn’t particularly clear-cut, but Sadio Mane was chopped down by Angel Di Maria just inside the box, even if he did appear to go down a little easily.

Milner made no mistake as he slotted away the penalty, showing himself to be Mr Reliable for Liverpool again in the Champions League.

Still, Jurgen Klopp will want a big improvement from his players in the second half.