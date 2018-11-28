Video: Juan Bernat goal gives PSG early lead vs Liverpool after woeful play from Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool’s defending was not at all convincing as this Juan Bernat goal gives Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead in tonight’s Champions League clash.

Watch a video of Bernat’s goal below as the Spaniard broke forward well from left-back, though Virgil van Dijk gave him the opportunity with a poor clearance.

The Dutchman then stood still as Bernat fashioned the chance for himself, with the shot taking a slight deflection as it beat goalkeeper Alisson.

This is not the start Liverpool wanted, with their defence needing to be stronger in big away games like this, and Van Dijk a key part of making that work.

The Reds generally need to be stronger all over the pitch, though, with PSG the better team in most departments so far.