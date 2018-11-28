Video: Lionel Messi scores another ridiculous goal for Barcelona to put them 1-0 up vs PSV

Lionel Messi has scored another solo stunner in Barcelona’s Champions League game away to PSV this evening.

Watch the goal video clip below as the Argentine waltzes past defenders like they’re not there before finding just the tiniest gap through which to fire his shot into the top corner.

Messi truly is on another level and it would be great to see him at his best in this competition again and help Barca lift the trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has overshadowed his old nemesis on this stage in recent years but Messi remains a joy to watch when he’s at his best.