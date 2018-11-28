Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool to unwanted new Champions League record

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made an unwanted piece of history for the club tonight as they lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds deserved to lose with a poor performance at the Parc des Princes putting them in a tough situation going into their final group game.

3 – Liverpool have lost all three Champions League group stage away games for the first time in the competition. Struggle. pic.twitter.com/HmlOxYsOWl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2018

Tonight was their third away defeat in Europe this season – the first time they’ve been beaten in all three away games in the Champions League group stages.

Liverpool also lost to Napoli and Red Star Belgrade on their travels earlier in the campaign, and this is something that will have to improve if they make it through to the last 16.

LFC reached the Champions League final last season and put in some memorable away performances, such as thrashing Porto 5-0 and grabbing a 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

After some promising summer signings, big things were expected from this Liverpool side this season, but this record confirms they’re doing worse than a lot of weaker squads managed in the past.