Liverpool confirmed team vs PSG with key player starting after passing late fitness test

Liverpool’s team has been confirmed for the Paris Saint-Germain game tonight, with Sadio Mane making it into the starting line up after all.

The Liverpool Echo had claimed illness could keep Mane out for the trip to the Parc des Princes in this evening’s big Champions League clash.

However, James Pearce also tweeted yesterday that the Senegal international had passed a late fitness test, suggesting he’d be involved in some capacity.

As it happens, manager Jurgen Klopp has given him a start, while defender Joe Gomez also returns after missing the Watford game at the weekend after a minor knock kept him out.

Apart from that, there’s a bit of a surprise in defence as it seems Gomez will be playing at right-back in the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England youngster has shone in that role this season, but it seems Klopp may be rather sensibly going for the less attack-minded Gomez instead to combat the threat of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in this big game.