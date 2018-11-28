Menu

“Such a fraud” – Gloating Manchester United fans finally find something to celebrate after Liverpool defeat to PSG

Manchester United have not had the best season, while everyone’s been raving about Liverpool for the best part of a year now.

So you can understand Red Devils supporters are now keen to enjoy this moment as their team secured qualification for the Champions League last 16 yesterday with their win over Young Boys.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have it all to do in their final group game against Napoli at Anfield, having been beaten 2-1 by Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

Despite reaching the final of the Champions League last season, the Reds now face the very serious threat of early elimination from this season’s edition of the competition.

Many United fans feel Jurgen Klopp gets an easy time from the media considering he’s yet to win anything with Liverpool, while Jose Mourinho is often widely criticised despite picking up three trophies in his time at Old Trafford and finishing above Liverpool in the Premier League last season.

Here’s how they’re reacting to this week’s Champions League results…

