Jose Mourinho aims dig at Manchester United star who’s opened talks over transfer to Champions League giants

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho aimed a sly dig at Romelu Lukaku after dropping him for the Champions League win over Young Boys.

The Belgium international has not been at his best for much of this season, scoring only four times and failing to hit the back of the net for his club for the last twelve games in a row.

Lukaku did come off the bench to set up Marouane Fellaini’s winning goal against Young Boys, but his form must be a real concern, and Mourinho made reference to how badly he’s been doing as he hit back at the media questioning his team selection after the game.

The Red Devils boss went for Marcus Rashford at centre-forward over Lukaku, and defended the move as he reminded reporters of Lukaku’s struggles, including a bizarre failure to score at Old Trafford since March.

‘It’s quite curious because you always speak about the ones that are not playing. Tonight you had Marcus Rashford playing as a No.9 – that’s what you want, that’s what you ask for all the time,’ Mourinho is quoted in the Metro.

‘You say Lukaku hasn’t scored a goal at Old Trafford since March, then you ask why he’s not playing.

‘You put me in difficult situations with difficult questions. You could be nice to me and say “Jose, you played Marcus Rashford as a No.9” and go from there. But no, you say you left big names outside. Yes, I left big names outside, but I played other guys.’

This little dig also happens to follow a report from Don Balon yesterday that the former Everton striker is unhappy with his manager and has had his agent open talks over a transfer to Real Madrid.

If the 25-year-old continues to struggle in front of goal and fail to make the United starting line up, one imagines he could well be on his way out sooner or later.