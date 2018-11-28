(Pictures) PSG’s Marco Verratti lucky to escape red card with horror challenge vs Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is a very lucky boy right now after a nasty challenge on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The two teams are contesting tonight’s Champions League clash and it’s been a fast-paced start, with PSG the better team so far and 1-0 to the good thanks to an early Juan Bernat goal.

Still, they could easily have gone down to ten men after this nasty tackle from Verratti, who only got a yellow card.

BT Sport have pictures of the challenge and it gets worse with every look – with a number of fans clearly not happy!

Marco Verratti gets booked for a late challenge on Joe Gomez… Should it have been red?! pic.twitter.com/XamnwetWhr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2018

Ref just bottled that. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 28, 2018

Verratti should be off. #PSGLFC — Ewan McTaggart (@ewanmct) November 28, 2018

Verratti should've been sent off! Fucking shocking tackle. — Bazzabhoy (@barryhillis) November 28, 2018

#PSGLIV HOW THE FUCK WAS THAT NOT A RED FOR VERRATTI — charl misses 5sos (@theonlyreasonn) November 28, 2018