(Pictures) PSG’s Marco Verratti lucky to escape red card with horror challenge vs Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is a very lucky boy right now after a nasty challenge on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The two teams are contesting tonight’s Champions League clash and it’s been a fast-paced start, with PSG the better team so far and 1-0 to the good thanks to an early Juan Bernat goal.

Still, they could easily have gone down to ten men after this nasty tackle from Verratti, who only got a yellow card.

BT Sport have pictures of the challenge and it gets worse with every look – with a number of fans clearly not happy!

