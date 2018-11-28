Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has broken a Champions League record tonight by becoming the all-time top Brazilian scorer in the competition.

According to Opta, the PSG front-man’s first-half strike against Liverpool has put him on 31 goals in the competition and moved him ahead of former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Kaka.

31 – Neymar is now the top-scoring Brazilian player in Champions League history, overtaking Kaká who scored 30 goals in the competition. Wonder. pic.twitter.com/PGRo4o5Adm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2018

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers on the planet and has been almost unplayable for Thomas Tuchel’s side at the Parc des Princes this evening.

It’s little surprise to see a player of his calibre make history in the Champions League, and he’s got time to extend that record even further.

PSG will now just hope this prolific touch from Neymar can help them bridge that gap between themselves and established elite clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona and aid them in their quest to go on and win the Champions League.

Beating last year’s finalists Liverpool would be a decent start, and Neymar’s record-breaking goal has given them the advantage at the break.