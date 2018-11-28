Video: Neymar goal makes it PSG 2-0 Liverpool after flowing move involving Mbappe and Cavani

Neymar’s goal has put Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 up against Liverpool in tonight’s Champions League as the Reds suffer an awful start.

The Brazil international had an easy finish after a superb flowing move that he started deep in his own half.

Neymar combined beautifully with Kylian Mbappe, whose cross found Edinson Cavani, though his effort was parried away by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Following in was Neymar, who made no mistake to tap in from close range.

Worryingly for Jurgen Klopp, PSG look like they could score a few more tonight, with something clearly needing to change for LFC at half time.