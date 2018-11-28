Done deal: Manchester United confirm goalkeeper transfer

Manchester United have confirmed the transfer of a new goalkeeper, bringing in 20-year-old Paul Woolston after a trial.
The youngster now has a profile on United’s official website, with the deal also being reported on in more detail in the Manchester Evening News.
MORE: Manchester United targeting transfer for £87million star to replace contract rebel
Woolston will now join the youth team setup at Old Trafford and fans will hope he can have a bright future at the club.
The Red Devils have a proud tradition of bringing through youngsters from their academy, becoming known for always having an academy graduate in their matchday squad in a run going back as far as 1937.
Woolston may well find himself in the running for a first-team spot sooner than expected, of course, with David de Gea’s United future in some doubt at the moment.
The Spanish shot-stopper’s contract expires at the end of the season, and i News have already reported of MUFC looking for a replacement for him by considering moves for big names like Jan Oblak, Jordan Pickford and Keylor Navas.