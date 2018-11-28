These fans have spotted what superstar Neymar did just moments before Neymar scored for Paris Saint-Germain against Liverpool this evening.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the crucial Champions League clash took to Twitter to reveal that Neymar had changed boots in the 24th minute of the match, the change of boots certainly paid off with Neymar scoring PSG’s second of the night only 12 minutes later.

Check out the photo down below:

Neymar has now been directly involved in 50 goals in 52 Champions League games in his career: ?? 31 goals

?? 19 assists An elite output in Europe’s elite competition. ?? pic.twitter.com/NYUl6uhMl7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 28, 2018

Check out some reaction to Neymar’s decision to change boots from these fans:

Neymar big game boot change alert — Kieran Canning (@KieranCanning) November 28, 2018

Neymar is changing his boots!! ????? — Adam (@AdamJAhmed) November 28, 2018

Neymar came with two pairs of Boots for the match.

One to slay, which he pulled off at 24 mins & the other to play football. Neymar would be better as a Model than a footballer. ?#PSGLIV — Temitope Ayanbisi (@AyanbisiAT) November 28, 2018

Neymar changing his boots again — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) November 28, 2018

Neymar when his boots are rubbing him. pic.twitter.com/lvHqMwp5z9 — Mr Campbell (@MrCampbell_PE) November 28, 2018

About time #Neymar changed his boots, barely been able to stand up so far. #PSGLFC — John Duckett (@jaduckett) November 28, 2018

About time #Neymar changed his boots, barely been able to stand up so far. #PSGLFC — John Duckett (@jaduckett) November 28, 2018

Neymar putting on new boots. #PSGLIV — PSG Talk (@PSGTalk) November 28, 2018

I swear Neymar has to change boots in the middle of every match — CamMonger (@Camden_B) November 28, 2018