“Terrible management’ – Jose Mourinho branded “disgraceful” by these fans for this specific moment in Man United’s 1-0 win vs Young Boys

Manchester United may have secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a win over Young Boys last night, but that didn’t stop fans from slating Jose Mourinho for this specific moment that occurred in the match. 

The Red Devils had to rely on a 91st minute goal from midfielder Marouane Fellaini in order to overcome the Swiss side, something that now means they have progressed into the next stage of the competition.

However, the club’s result didn’t stop fans from hammering Mourinho for his reaction to Marcus Rashford’s first half miss, one that didn’t prove costly in the end after all.

The England international missed a golden chance to put his side ahead in the fifth minute of the match, something that Mourinho was visibly disappointed with.

The Portuguese coach’s reaction lead to a number of fans to take to Twitter to berate him, with one user even branding the 55-year-old’s reaction as “disgraceful”.

We can see why fans aren’t too happy with Mourinho for this, as Rashford’s miss was hardly match defining, and his side still had 85 minutes left to score the goal that ended up seeing them through to the round of 16.

So, following Mourinho’s reaction last night, here are a few select tweets from fans slating the Red Devils boss.

Do you agree with these comments on Mourinho’s reaction? Let us know down below.

