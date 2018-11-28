Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has received criticism from some Liverpool fans after he left out this Reds star in a surprise selection choice ahead of the crucial tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Klopp has brought Joe Gomez back into the Reds side after the 21-year-old sat out Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Watford on the weekend with a minor injury.

Klopp’s decision to reshuffle his backline by opting for Gomez at right-back has faced criticism from some Liverpool fans and it’s hard to disagree with their disappointment in Klopp’s shock choice.

Gomez is replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold – who scored a sensational free-kick in Saturday’s 3-0 win against the Hornets, it seems that Klopp is planning to be more defensive this evening and Gomez will be tasked with keeping superstars PSG Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at bay.

Check out the lineup below:

How the Reds line-up in Paris.?? Two changes – Gomez and Milner in. TAA and Shaqiri out. #PSGLFC https://t.co/VaRquEpEBh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 28, 2018

Gomez has nailed himself down as Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back partner this season but the youngster will be moving back out to full-back.

The constant chopping and changing with where Gomez is playing could hinder not only his, but also Alexander Arnold’s development at the Anfield outfit.

Check out some reaction from Liverpool fans to Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out on tonight's crucial encounter:

