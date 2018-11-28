Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s insane control and pass nearly produces assist of the season for Juventus team-mate Mario Mandzukic vs Valencia

Watch this incredible Cristiano Ronaldo video as the Juventus star produced some stunning close control and vision to nearly produce an assist of the season contender.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo has to put up with playing with mere mortals, so his team-mate Mario Mandzukic didn’t quite seem ready to make the most of the chance as his finish wasn’t quite up to scratch.

The Portugal international chested down a chipped pass into the area when there didn’t seem nearly enough room for him to do anything, but he quickly flicked the ball back into the box from almost right on the line.

Ronaldo is truly in wonderful form this season, seemingly finding a new lease of life after leaving Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer.