Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson shocked football fans this evening after he bit Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen, Johnson somehow managed to escape with only a booking.

Johnson bit Allen in what was a match jam-packed with drama. The bite happened in the aftermath of Peter Etebo being sent off for Stoke after a late challenge on Derby’s Richard Keogh.

How Johnson managed not to be sent off for his disgusting actions despite them being directly in front of the referee remains unknown, with the melee being caught on camera, Johnson will certainly face serious punishment from the FA.

Check out the video of the bite below:

How is he still on the pitch. Bradley Johnson BITING Joe Allen… #SCFC #TBPTV pic.twitter.com/iebT5x7Sm8 — The Bear Pit TV (@TheBearPitTV) November 28, 2018