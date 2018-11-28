Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson scored yet another sensational free-kick for loan club Derby this evening against Stoke, Wilson is earning rave reviews out on loan.

The 21-year-old scored a wonderful free-kick in the 50th minute of the clash, Wilson’s free-kick was his sixth goal of the season.

The youngster managed to curl in his free-kick from around 2o yards out, beating England international goalkeeper Jack Butland at his near post with the fantastic effort.

Liverpool certainly could have done with Wilson’s magical touch in Paris tonight.

Check out Wilson’s wonderful free-kick down below: