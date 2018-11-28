Paris Saint-Germain stars celebrated their successful shutout of Mohamed Salah and Liverpool like they’d scored a goal towards the end of the crucial Champions League clash.

PSG defenders Marquinhos and captain Thiago Silva couldn’t contain their emotions and passion after they dispossessed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in the latter stages of their sides all important Champions League clash.

PSG’s backline were extremely impressive this evening in limiting Liverpool’s so called deadly attacking trio of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Check out the video of Marquinhos and Silva celebrating below:

Marquinhos, Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat and Thilo Kehrer were all exceptional in their ability to win crucial duels throughout the game.

PSG aren’t often heralded for their defensive heroics but tonight they limited the Reds attack almost perfectly.