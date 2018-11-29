Video: Aaron Ramsey goal makes it 2-0 to Arsenal but Vorskla Poltava players weren’t happy with his penalty

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has put away a penalty to make it 2-0 to the Gunners against Vorskla Poltava this evening.
Emile Smith Rowe’s goal had made it 1-0 and Arsenal now look firmly in control of this Europa League game despite fielding a much-changed side and playing in freezing conditions.
Watch the Ramsey goal video below as Vorskla players were not happy with how the Welshman took his run-up before slotting the penalty home.
They think he stopped on his way to taking the shot, but replays don’t suggest anything wrong with his technique and the goal stands.