Video: Aaron Ramsey goal makes it 2-0 to Arsenal but Vorskla Poltava players weren’t happy with his penalty

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has put away a penalty to make it 2-0 to the Gunners against Vorskla Poltava this evening.

Emile Smith Rowe’s goal had made it 1-0 and Arsenal now look firmly in control of this Europa League game despite fielding a much-changed side and playing in freezing conditions.

Watch the Ramsey goal video below as Vorskla players were not happy with how the Welshman took his run-up before slotting the penalty home.

They think he stopped on his way to taking the shot, but replays don’t suggest anything wrong with his technique and the goal stands.