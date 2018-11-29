AC Milan transfer news: Major double swoop eyed, battle with Juventus for exciting talent

AC Milan are reportedly looking to make crucial additions to their squad, with Cesc Fabregas and Diego Godin being lined up for a double swoop.

The Rossoneri are desperate to secure a return to the Champions League this season, and they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in Serie A after a relatively decent start to the campaign.

However, coach Gennaro Gattuso has seen his squad hit with an injury crisis in recent weeks, with Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara, Mateo Musacchio, Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

With that in mind, it could accelerate their plans in the transfer market and force them to buy in the January window, but according to Sportmediaset, it’s suggested that Fabregas and Godin are being lined up as priorities with both their current contracts with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid respectively set to expire in the summer.

In turn, it remains to be seen if they remain patient and look to sign them at the end of the season, or push to make deals happen in January with the clubs in question perhaps open to cut-price deals in order to avoid losing their assets for nothing.

In the case of Godin though, it will surely be an impossible task to convince him to leave behind Champions League football and cut short what could be his final year with Atleti, and so that would surely mean the defensive stalwart is more likely to arrive in the summer, if at all.

Meanwhile, as per Calciomercato, it’s suggested that both Milan and Juventus are monitoring Lyon youngster Tanguy Ndombele, with Everton also keeping an eye on the talented starlet.

The 21-year-old made his breakthrough last season, making 54 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit. Having secured a permanent move, he has continued to impress this year and his form has seemingly been enough to attract interest from around Europe.

With Tiemoue Bakayoko currently on loan at the San Siro though, it remains to be seen if he does enough to earn a permanent move which could see Milan withdraw from the Ndombele race given that they may not need both to play a similar role.