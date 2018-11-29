Menu

“Kid is insane” – Arsenal wonderkid earning rave reviews after performance against Vorskla Poltava

Arsenal FC
Arsenal wonderkid Emile Smith Rowe is the talk of Twitter tonight as fans go wild for the teenager after yet another goal for the first-team.

The 18-year-old made a real impression once again for the Gunners after being given the chance by manager Unai Emery, scoring in tonight’s win over Vorskla Poltava.

MORE: Video: Emile Smith Rowe scores again for Arsenal as academy talents combine for goal vs Vorskla Poltava

This is Smith Rowe’s third goal at senior level for Arsenal, and while that record is impressive in itself, it’s also clear from watching the youngster just how talented and intelligent a player he is for his age.

These Gooners below seem convinced Smith Rowe is the next big thing in the Premier League, with the England Under-19 international winning over these supporters after just a few appearances in the first-team.

Still, if he carries on like this it will be impossible for manager Emery not to continue to give him opportunities, and it perhaps won’t be too long before he’s taking part in more meaningful matches…

