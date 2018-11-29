Arsenal have named their team to take on Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League this evening, with manager Unai Emery going for a much-changed side.

While a few youngsters and squad players are in the line up, some fans are also taking issue with Carl Jenkinson playing at centre-back and Aaron Ramsey looking like starting out wide.

This is not a particularly important game for the Gunners as they are already through to the next round of the Europa League, but there is some amusement from supporters on Twitter right now as what looks like a bizarre mix of players and a strange team.

It remains to be seen if this youthful-looking Arsenal side can get a result in tonight’s game, but fans don’t seem to be expecting too much from this crop of players.

Here’s our round up of the best reaction from these Arsenal fans on Twitter right now…

Ramsey right winger lol. Emery taking the piss — Benjamin Sharp (@Sharpovic) November 29, 2018

What emery is doing to Ramsey is making me feel sick — Ilemobayo Idowu (@ilemo) November 29, 2018

3 DMs against a bunch of guys under martial law Emery is sickening — Joshua (@__97TilInfinity) November 29, 2018

? Willock

? Maitland-Niles

? Nketiah

? Smith-Rowe Unai Emery giving the youngsters a chance in the #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/ICAPnybWIu — Mr. Footy Tips (@MrFootyTips) November 29, 2018

Emery right to change the team up, this game is insignificant compared to the game on Sunday — Priyank (@priyank_patel24) November 29, 2018

Full debut for Nketiah & Willock. Pure banter from Emery when he playing Jenko at CB rather than Lichtsteiner. ? https://t.co/vBFLMDipCN — Fami Allen (@fabme4) November 29, 2018

wow, very excited to see the academy players today, Emery with a B O L D lineup https://t.co/xlDihFHhkS — archie (@archiegoose) November 29, 2018

I will never forgive “Emery” for insulting Sir Aaron James Ramsey like this https://t.co/FhHdeMvxkt — ? (@CianBoyling) November 29, 2018