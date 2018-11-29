Aaron Ramsey overtakes Arsenal legend with goal vs Vorskla Poltava

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has overtaken legendary Gunners midfielder Liam Brady to become the 37th highest scorer in the club’s history.

The Wales international put away a penalty against Vorskla Poltava in tonight’s Europa League clash, netting for the 60th time for Arsenal in all competitions, according to Josh James in the tweet below:

Aaron Ramsey overtakes Liam Brady and Kevin Campbell as the 37th top scorer in Arsenal history (60 goals) — Josh James (@JoshJJames78) November 29, 2018

While Ramsey’s future is in major doubt at the moment as he nears becoming a free agent when his contract expires in the summer, he’s still doing the business for his club when he gets on the pitch.

Despite injury problems and not always being a regular starter in his time at the Emirates Stadium, there’s no doubt Ramsey has cemented his place in the club’s history.

The 27-year-old has scored two winning goals in FA Cup finals and is now ahead of a true club legend in Liam Brady on goals with this impressive landmark reached tonight.

Fans will surely be sad to see Ramsey go if there isn’t a big turnaround between now and the end of the season that sees him stay put in north London.