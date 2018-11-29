Barcelona could be interested in shock Real Madrid raid, claims former Blaugrana ace

After his snub from Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari this week, Isco could be of potential interest to Barcelona claims former star Sergi Barjuan.

As noted by Goal.com, Isco played no part in Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Roma on Tuesday night, as Solari later cited sporting reasons behind his decision.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi breaks record held by Cristiano Ronaldo after stunning goal in Barcelona win over PSV

Nevertheless, the manner in which it was dealt with has led to question marks being raised over his future at the Bernabeu, and so it remains to be seen if it leads to further interest from rivals around Europe.

Sergi has suggested that it could come from very close to home, albeit he has delivered a fair assessment of the situation too while noting that Isco could be a great fit at the Nou Camp.

“Solari took a decision [against Roma],” he told Radio Marca. “From Barcelona’s point of view, he is a player who could interest them because he plays with touch and can link up with people well.

“With this, we’re speaking a little bit in a joking manner. In the end, the season is long and Real Madrid will have a lot of matches and will need everyone.”

There’s little to disagree with in his comments, as ultimately given Isco’s technical quality and creativity in possession, he would certainly be an ideal addition for Barcelona with their style of play in mind.

In turn, it would make sense if they did launch a surprise bid to sign him from their bitter rivals, although again, as he notes, depth will be crucial for Solari this season as he looks to challenge on various fronts this season and so it might not be so sensible to let him leave at all, let alone to join their direct rivals.

While Isco has managed to contribute just two goals and one assist in 13 appearances so far this season, it remains to be seen if he can silence the speculation surrounding his future by improving his form and becoming a key part of Solari’s plans moving forward.