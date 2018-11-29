“Finally” – Maurizio Sarri praised for Chelsea team to take on PAOK

Chelsea’s fans mostly seem pretty happy with the team selection of manager Maurizio Sarri in the Europa League game against PAOK this evening.

The Blues have often fielded quite strong teams in this competition up until now, but supporters tonight are glad to see more of a chance being given to their young players.

Sarri has seemed reluctant to dip into the Chelsea academy since he took over from Antonio Conte in the summer, but has selected highly-rated young attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi this evening.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also starts, as does young defender Andreas Christensen, who hasn’t enjoyed too many opportunities this season despite showing plenty of promise last year and while on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Despite CFC being known as a club that prefers to dip into the transfer market for big names instead of trusting youth, it seems their fans don’t share that mentality.

See the reaction below as their fans are delighted to see Hudson-Odoi in particular getting some action tonight…

Hudson-Odoi starts! Massive opportunity for him to impress Sarri. https://t.co/GQYbt9X7rs — ChelseaAnalyst10 (@CFCAnalyst10) November 29, 2018

Can’t believe it. So happy. A good game and he might be able to get a run, maybe some substitute appearances in prem games. Best case scenario, if Sarri can start to play him, we can convince him to sign. https://t.co/OLqIE3djiF — Z (@HxdsonOdoi) November 29, 2018

Finally CHO is playing Thank you Sarri — Michael Shivachi (@MichaelShivach4) November 29, 2018

Sarri spoke about Hudson-odoi Movement off the ball and his

defensive contribution. Well I did like to see what he exactly meant

by that tonight. Go Go Odoi — Benjamin Eze Okoye. (@_RealBen) November 29, 2018

RLC and CHO ?? I might need some tissues. https://t.co/fDUqdjZHoN — Jas (@_ChelseaRentBoy) November 29, 2018

Glad sarri has got the message , need to keep things fresh , good to see CHO getting a start, should be good enough 11 to get the point we need to secure top of the group — Areese (@areese1995) November 29, 2018

CHO start buzzing. RLC Ross & cesc mid ? — ????? (@juSTDoitpete) November 29, 2018

Sarri finally starts CHO, masterclass incoming #CHEPAOK — Garden of Eden (@LucasTilmant) November 29, 2018