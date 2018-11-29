Menu

“Finally” – Maurizio Sarri praised for Chelsea team to take on PAOK

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s fans mostly seem pretty happy with the team selection of manager Maurizio Sarri in the Europa League game against PAOK this evening.

The Blues have often fielded quite strong teams in this competition up until now, but supporters tonight are glad to see more of a chance being given to their young players.

MORE: Barcelona open talks with Chelsea over January transfer deal

Sarri has seemed reluctant to dip into the Chelsea academy since he took over from Antonio Conte in the summer, but has selected highly-rated young attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi this evening.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also starts, as does young defender Andreas Christensen, who hasn’t enjoyed too many opportunities this season despite showing plenty of promise last year and while on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Despite CFC being known as a club that prefers to dip into the transfer market for big names instead of trusting youth, it seems their fans don’t share that mentality.

More Stories / Latest News

See the reaction below as their fans are delighted to see Hudson-Odoi in particular getting some action tonight…

More Stories Andreas Christensen Callum Hudson-Odoi Maurizio Sarri Ruben Loftus-Cheek