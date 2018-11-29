Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas hijacked Callum Hudson-Odoi’s post-match interview tonight after the wonderkid had a great game at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old attacker scored one and set up another as Chelsea beat PAOK 4-0 in the Europa League, and Fabregas was quick to remind him who gave him the assist for his first Blues goal.

Watch the clip below of what is truly a lovely moment for the youngster, who must be living the dream tonight after his impact for the Chelsea senior side.

Having come through the CFC academy, Hudson-Odoi looks a huge talent and did his best tonight to show Maurizio Sarri he’s worthy of more games for the first-team.

'Who gave you your first ever goal for Chelsea?' ?@cesc4official on hand with another assist tonight! ? #CFCvPAOK pic.twitter.com/HsFOzr16IZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2018

Chelsea take on Fulham in their next Premier League game in Sunday’s 12pm kickoff.