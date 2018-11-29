David de Gea contract update: Man Utd exercise option but talks continue

Man Utd have reportedly extended David de Gea’s contract by another year, but talks are ongoing to ensure that he commits for longer.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been a pivotal figure for the Red Devils in recent years, firmly establishing himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe since he arrived in 2011.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho in secret talks with TWO Juventus stars over shock Manchester United transfer

He provided a reminder of his quality as recently as Tuesday night, as he produced a stunning save in his side’s win over Young Boys in their Champions League clash, as seen in the video below.

do not listen and keep showing what you really are, mate @D_DeGea!! ?pic.twitter.com/BWnVYNKJDE — Tomas Mejías Osorio (@Tomas_Mejias) November 28, 2018

In turn, it will be music to the ears of all Man Utd fans that he has reportedly extended his stay at Old Trafford for another year, as noted by Sky Sports, but there is still a concern.

The option extends his contract for just one more year, and so with the Red Devils undoubtedly eager to see him commit his long-term future, there is still seemingly work to be done.

Given the 28-year-old’s importance to Jose Mourinho, it would come as no surprise to see a new contract offer be presented sooner rather than later, but whether or not he’s willing to commit remains to be seen.

From United’s perspective though, they’ll be relieved that any risk of an exit on a free transfer at the end of this season has been dismissed, but for now, they’ll surely remain hard at work to convince De Gea to pen an even longer contract.