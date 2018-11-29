Menu

Video: Olivier Giroud scores again from sublime Cesc Fabregas pass as Chelsea enjoy ‘an Arsenal fan’s nightmare’

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has scored his second of the night in this evening’s Europa League tie with PAOK.

Watch the Giroud goal video below as the France international scores from a sublime chipped through ball by Cesc Fabregas.

Although these two never played together for Arsenal, both were key players for the Gunners in their day and are now doing the business together at Stamford Bridge.

Some Chelsea fans are enjoying that opportunity to wind up Gooners who must be nostalgic for the two players right now…

A fair few Arsenal fans were indeed hurting as this goal went in…

