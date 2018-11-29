Video: Olivier Giroud scores again from sublime Cesc Fabregas pass as Chelsea enjoy ‘an Arsenal fan’s nightmare’

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has scored his second of the night in this evening’s Europa League tie with PAOK.

Watch the Giroud goal video below as the France international scores from a sublime chipped through ball by Cesc Fabregas.

What a goal from Giroud pic.twitter.com/jDuHIMa1xn — Mbappé Tweets (@MbappeTweets) November 29, 2018

Although these two never played together for Arsenal, both were key players for the Gunners in their day and are now doing the business together at Stamford Bridge.

Some Chelsea fans are enjoying that opportunity to wind up Gooners who must be nostalgic for the two players right now…

Fabregas to Giroud for a Chelsea goal is an Arsenal fan's nightmare. https://t.co/nyQvekuN5E — Ronak Nair (@RonakNair) November 29, 2018

Giroud + Fabregas = Arsenal fans crying — Daniyal Ahmed (@daniyalahmed24) November 29, 2018

Fabregas assists to giroud…

bout 5 years ago arsenal fans would’ve dreamed of hearing that — Ciaran White?? (@ciaranwhite3) November 29, 2018

A fair few Arsenal fans were indeed hurting as this goal went in…

Nah Fabregas assisting Giroud like that in a Chelsea kit hurts me — olivia ? (@olivia_phant) November 29, 2018

FABREGAS CHIPPED PASS TO GIROUD VOLLEY. I AM SICK :(((( Cant believe this isnt for arsenal. gutted — AP (@AP_afc) November 29, 2018