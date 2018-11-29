Video: Olivier Giroud scores beautifully-placed goal for Chelsea vs PAOK

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has scored for the second game in a row for the Blues with a beautifully-placed effort against PAOK.

The Blues have taken a 1-0 lead in their Europa League game, with Giroud doing well to steer the ball into the far corner with a well-executed left foot strike.

Watch a clip of the goal in the video below, with Giroud showing he may well be deserving of more playing time as Alvaro Morata continues to struggle for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

The Frenchman doesn’t have the best record this season either, but looks to be coming into form and at least offers good link-up play and an aerial threat when he’s on the pitch.