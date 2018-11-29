Video: Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi scores brilliant 1st goal for Blues

Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi has got off the mark for the Blues with a lovely finish against PAOK in tonight’s Europa League clash.

Watch the Hudson-Odoi goal video below as the teenager shows maturity beyond his years to cut inside and guide the ball into the bottom corner with some finesse.

The PAOK goalkeeper could perhaps have done better having been beaten at the near post, but Hudson-Odoi won’t care after a dream moment in his career.

The 18-year-old looks a big talent after impressing in Chelsea’s academy and will now be knocking even harder on the door of the first-team.