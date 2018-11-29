Menu

Video: Arsenal youngster channels Thierry Henry to score superb first Gunners goal

Arsenal FC
Arsenal youngster Joe Willock has just scored his first goal for the club this evening to make it 3-0 in the Gunners’ Europa League tie against Vorskla Poltava.

The 19-year-old midfielder broke forward superbly before curling in a neat effort reminiscent of legendary forward Thierry Henry.

Willock is one of a number of academy players being given a chance for Arsenal this evening, with Emile Smith Rowe also scoring in this match.

The future certainly looks bright for the north Londoners, and this is a goal Willock will remember for a long time!

