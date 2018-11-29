After scoring in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over PSV on Wednesday night, Lionel Messi wrote his name into the history books yet again.

The victory secured top spot in Group B for the Catalan giants, as they’ve collected 13 points from their five games thus far to comfortably make it through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Video: Lionel Messi scores another ridiculous goal for Barcelona to put them 1-0 up vs PSV

As seen in the video below, Messi was on the mark yet again as he dazzled with a brilliant goal for the visitors against PSV, playing an influential role in the build-up before producing a great finish to break the deadlock.

In doing so, he broke yet another record, one previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo, as he bagged his 106th goal for Barcelona in the Champions League, thus giving him the title of scoring the most goals in the competition for a single club.

Ronaldo previously held it with 105 for Real Madrid, but of course, he will no longer be able to surpass his great rival having secured a move to Juventus this past summer.

Now, it remains to be seen if either superstar can add another trophy to their collection given both teams have made it safely through the group stage and with both men in fine form this season, it would come as no surprise if they led their respective teams on a deep run in Europe.

Messi now has the most goals in the #UCL for a single club ?? pic.twitter.com/CC7ZBolNu3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 28, 2018