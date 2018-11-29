Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up the transfer of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, valued by his club at around £71million.

That’s according to Don Balon, who give the Spanish giants some hope of securing this deal as they claim Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer to sell Firmino over Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

This could be an interesting development to speculation over Firmino’s future, with the Brazil international talked up as a target for La Liga’s big two on several occasions this season.

Another recent Don Balon report also linked Firmino as one of a number of Madrid targets, while Barcelona have also been linked as admirers of his, also by Don Balon.

The 27-year-old has been a key performer for Liverpool in recent times, though he’s seemed to go a little off the boil early on this season.

That could be why LFC would now be a little more open to selling the player, with Salah and Mane looking the more reliable options at the moment.