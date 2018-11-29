(Photo) James Milner mocks Neymar after PSG beat Liverpool

Liverpool star James Milner has shared a photo mocking the play-acting and diving of Neymar in last night’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian may be regarded as one of the finest footballers on the planet, but he let himself down with some of his behaviour at the Parc des Princes this week.

Neymar seemed on several occasions to go down too easily, and Milner didn’t seem happy with it as he tweeted out the photo below:

This just about sums it up… but one big night at Anfield and we're through #YNWA #championsleague pic.twitter.com/S8U3HrPfUD — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 29, 2018

The former England international also tweeted that the image summed the evening up, which rather mocked the winning side despite a generally strong performance, even if it was marred to an extent.