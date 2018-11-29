Man Utd & Man City given green light to seal transfer for €90m in potential blow for Chelsea

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell midfielder Toni Kroos if they receive €90million for him amid links with a potential transfer to the Premier League.

The latest report from Spanish outlet Don Balon states Manchester City are chasing Kroos, which makes sense as Pep Guardiola could do with a long-term replacement for Fernandinho in that area, while Ilkay Gundogan hasn’t always been quite consistent enough to establish himself as a regular since he joined the club.

A recent Don Balon report also linked Manchester United as admirers of the Germany international as well, and their need is arguably even greater after the retirement of Michael Carrick in the summer.

Kroos is a similar style of player to the former England man, and would be a better ready-made replacement than summer signing Fred, who has flopped since his move to Old Trafford, while Nemanja Matic also looks past his best after a big dip in form this season.

One team who should be keeping an eye on this, however, should be Chelsea, who have midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid.

The Croatian has shone at Stamford Bridge having never really been a regular at the Bernabeu, but an exit from Kroos could give him a fresh opportunity.

This may make it harder for Chelsea to sign Kovacic permanently, though one imagines we’ll know a little more about that situation – and if they even want him beyond this season – by the end of the campaign.

The truth is, if Chelsea find themselves needing to replace Kovacic, they could do worse than enter the running for Kroos himself, with the 28-year-old an ideal player to fit in to Maurizio Sarri’s style of football.