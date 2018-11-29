Manchester United’s latest signing sends message to fans after finally confirming transfer

Paul Woolston has sent a message to fans by declaring himself delighted to finally confirm his transfer to join Manchester United.

The young goalkeeper was listed as being on the club’s official site yesterday, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that he’d joined the Red Devils after a trial period with the club.

Woolston looks a promising young talent and United fans will be glad to see the club have more options between the sticks after the recent worrying developments involving David de Gea.

As Sky Sports report, United have triggered the option to hold on to De Gea for another year, but they face a struggle to hold on to him for any longer than that.

Reports from i News also suggest United are preparing for life without the Spanish shot-stopper by targeting Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

Woolston is unlikely to be ready to make such a big step up into the first-team any time soon, but for now he’s glad to be a United player.

See below for his tweet as he confirmed he’d joined ‘the biggest club in the world’.