Manchester United are reportedly interested in the transfer of unsettled Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who wants a reunion with Jose Mourinho.

The France international first broke into the Madrid first-team during Mourinho’s time in charge at the Bernabeu, though he’s no longer guaranteed regular starts at the club.

It could be that United will now try to pounce for him, with Don Balon reporting of their interest in Varane, though one stumbling block for the moment is that Real only want to sell if they receive around €80million for the player.

MUFC are not currently willing to pay that, say Don Balon, but it could be that some compromise will be reached as all parties seem prepared for this move to happen, to varying degrees.

United and Varane want each other, which makes sense given the 25-year-old’s situation in Spain, and Mourinho’s lack of quality options in defence.

It also makes sense that Los Blancos are ready to cash in on Varane, but don’t want to lose him on the cheap.

This seems like a story to keep an eye on ahead of January and possibly the months following that.