Manchester United have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Alexis Sanchez could be set for as many as two weeks out.

The Chile international has not been at his best for United this season, but this latest knock could be the final nail in the coffin of his Old Trafford career.

Alexis Sancgez our with hamstring injury for at least Two weeks — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) November 29, 2018

Alexis Sanchez is a doubt for #mufc's trip to Southampton after suffering an injury today. Story soon @ManUtdMEN. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 29, 2018

Both Neil Custis and Samuel Luckhurst claim Sanchez is set for a spell on the sidelines, with the former saying it’s going to be for two weeks.

The Daily Mirror and others in recent weeks have suggested the 29-year-old’s United future is in doubt as he wants out of the club after his lack of progress since joining in January.

If it’s true that Sanchez is now set to miss a number of games, it’s going to be even harder for him to break back into the side.

Manager Jose Mourinho has left the South American out on a number of occasions recently, and it will now be that much harder for the player to prove he’s worthy of a place.

UPDATE: United have now confirmed the news, though they haven’t yet provided a full update of the severity of the hamstring problem.