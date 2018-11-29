It’s fair to say that Neymar didn’t impress BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton on Wednesday night during PSG’s crucial win over Liverpool.

The 26-year-old got himself on the scoresheet in the 2-1 victory as the Ligue 1 champions moved up to second place in Group C to leave the Reds on the brink of an early exit.

SEE MORE: Video: Neymar destroys Liverpool defence with outrageous rainbow flick

In truth, the hosts were the deserved winners on the night, but ultimately Neymar couldn’t escape criticism for his theatrics, which has become a common theme in his career for club and country.

He came under intense scrutiny during the World Cup in Russia this past summer, and as noted below, Sutton was not impressed with him against Liverpool as he labelled the Brazilian superstar the ‘biggest actor in world football’.

Usually a divisive pundit who likes to stir things with his controversial opinions, Sutton seemingly said what most people were thinking, as a string of his followers all agreed with him, as seen in the tweets below.

Neymar is once again having another stellar campaign with 14 goals and seven assists in 17 appearances so far this season, but his antics on the pitch with his over-exaggeration on fouls is clearly not doing him any favours in terms of his reputation and likability.

As seen in the videos below, he certainly does like to make the most of situations to draw fouls, but it’s effective and it has seemingly helped him get where he is today…

Neymar is the biggest actor in world football… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 28, 2018

3 years ago I was barely aware PSG existed. Now they are my 2nd most hated club. All down to Neymar. — John Bradshaw (@JBLuvsCeltic) November 28, 2018

All that ability and not an ounce of class. Love that he left Barca to get out from being in the shadow of Messi to finding himself in the shadow of Mbappe. — Tony Begley (@TonyBegley1) November 28, 2018

The biggest fraud in world football — Greg Fitzgerald (@GregFitzgerald1) November 28, 2018

Neymar is the biggest cheat in world football and there’s many waiting to fill his boots. — Rrrobbeh (@LinksRobbie) November 28, 2018

Sick of his diving , he just wastes the game , gets that a can’t even be bothered to watch him , he is going to be the boy that cried Wolfe — Nationalroofservices (@Nationalroofse1) November 28, 2018

Absolute highlight of the match for me. 1. Ball doesnt even go out

2. Salah breathes on Neymar and is given a free kick ?????? pic.twitter.com/dpEdqhzrkr — ?????? (@DesignFootyIG) November 28, 2018