Real Madrid told to pay €250m for Premier League star eyed as Luka Modric successor

Real Madrid will reportedly have to pay a whopping €250m if they wish to sign Christian Eriksen, putting any such swoop in doubt.

The 26-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Spurs since joining the club, and he re-emphasised his quality last season with 14 goals and 13 assists in 47 appearances.

SEE MORE: Concern for Real Madrid: Juventus eye double raid on Spanish giants to set up Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

As he continues to shine as a creative spark for Tottenham, it’s clear that they will have no wish to see him leave, and if he does, they will look to get a significant transfer fee for him to fill what would be a huge void that he leaves behind.

According to Marca, it could cost as much as €250m to try and prise him away from north London, and with that in mind, it’s surely difficult to see Real Madrid continuing their pursuit.

It’s added that the Danish international would be eyed as a successor to Luka Modric who will turn 34 next year, and so from that perspective, it’s a sensible strategy and Eriksen has shown on a consistent basis for a long period of time that he can deliver at the highest level.

However, paying anywhere near €250m for him is surely well over the top in terms of a fair valuation, and so that should surely end Madrid’s interest and force them to look elsewhere and consider other long-term alternatives.

Time will tell if that happens, but if accurate, it’s also a statement from Tottenham that they will not be pushed into selling their prized assets and will command big numbers if they have to sell.