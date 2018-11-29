Video: Emile Smith Rowe scores again for Arsenal as academy talents combine for goal vs Vorskla Poltava

Arsenal wonderkid Emile Smith Rowe scored yet another goal for the Gunners’ first-team, netting his third strike in six appearances for the senior side this season.

The teenager looks a top talent, and bundled home here against Vorskla Poltava after fine work by Aaron Ramsey and another academy product Eddie Nketiah.

If Smith Rowe carries on like this, he’ll be getting more than just Europa League games for Unai Emery’s side, with the young Englishman looking the real deal.

Watch his latest goal in the video clip below: