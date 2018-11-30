AC Milan transfer news: Ibrahimovic delay explained, Man Utd star still on radar

A lack of depth and an injury crisis could prevent AC Milan from achieving their objective this season, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly are reportedly being eyed as January reinforcements.

The Rossoneri currently sit in fifth place in the Serie A table, just a point outside the top four as they look to secure a Champions League qualification spot this season.

While their squad is still arguably flawed in the sense that they lack quality depth in key areas, the recent injury crisis that has hit Gennaro Gattuso hasn’t helped matters.

Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara, Mateo Musacchio, Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura are all long-term absentees, and so new arrivals in January could be needed to help the rest of the group stay on track in the second half of the campaign.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta della Sport, it’s suggested that Ibrahimovic is simply waiting for sporting director Leonardo to give his move the green light to potentially secure a six-month loan stint initially.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a great first spell at Milan, scoring 56 goals in 85 games to help lift the Scudetto in 2011, and given his experience, winning pedigree and quality, he could be a crucial addition in January.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also note that Bailly remains a target for the Italian giants to bolster their backline, while the Ivorian international continues to struggle for playing time under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

With that in mind, it would seemingly make sense for all parties to reach an agreement, as particularly with Caldara and Musacchio ruled out, defensive reinforcements are needed.

Stefan Simic impressed on his debut against Dudelange in the Europa League on Thursday night, but perhaps a more experienced and proven option will be needed to ensure that Milan can continue to compete on multiple fronts at the highest level.