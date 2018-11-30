Agent of €50m+ Chelsea transfer target drops hint over future

After speculation of a possible reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, the agent of Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj has suggested that his future lies with the Serie A giants.

The 24-year-old has been a crucial figure for the Partenopei in recent seasons, making over 40 appearances in each of the last three campaigns.

Having previously worked with Sarri at Empoli too, it’s evident that the Italian tactician values what he brings to the team, and as noted by talkSPORT, the €50m+ defender has previously been paired with a move to Chelsea.

However, his agent has been discussing Hysaj’s season thus far, and he believes that the Albanian international will put any struggles behind him and continue to establish himself as a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti as he continues to adapt to his demands and ideas.

“I spoke with Elseid’s father a little while ago, I really liked his approach, we know his value,” he said, as per Calciomercato. “I am convinced that he will return to the levels of the past few years and has suffered a bit with adapting to Ancelotti after having always played with Sarri.”

Hysaj also has the threat of Kevin Malcuit to deal with this season as Napoli have quality and depth in that department, although he has still made 15 appearances so far this year, starting the last seven consecutive Serie A games.

With that in mind, it appears as though Hysaj is already on the right track to securing his future at Napoli under Ancelotti, and so ultimately it does cast doubt over a possible reunion with Sarri at Chelsea moving forward.

Nevertheless, should the Blues make a bid this summer, it remains to be seen whether or not the Italian giants would be willing to listen to an offer.