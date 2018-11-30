Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly both set their sights on the same transfer target in Hoffenheim star Nadiem Amiri.

The 22-year-old is most comfortable in an attacking midfield role, and so it could be argued that the Gunners are perhaps lining him up as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Amiri has bagged eight goals and 11 assists in 93 Bundesliga appearances in his career thus far, and it seems as though his form has done enough to attract interest from England.

According to The Sun, both Arsenal and Tottenham are eager to sign him and he’s been given a £15m valuation as it remains to be seen whether or not either Premier League side is willing to splash out to sign him.

As noted above, with Ramsey’s impending exit in mind, it would seem as though Arsenal are most in need of addressing that area of their squad and so Emery could certainly do with reinforcements in that department.

The Express have previously reported that Arsenal aren’t expected to offer the Welshman a renewal, and so there will be a void to fill when he leaves in the summer.

As for Tottenham, given Mauricio Pochettino already has creative individuals in the attacking midfield role, it’s debatable as to whether or not he really needs to add more.

Amiri hasn’t yet made an appearance so far this season due to injury, and so perhaps his main priority for the time being will be to fully recover and get back to playing in order to showcase exactly why the likes of Arsenal and Spurs have been linked with a swoop in the first place.