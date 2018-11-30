Arsenal have moved ahead of Liverpool in the pursuit of this exciting La Liga star – who has been slapped with a whopping £79m price-tag, Unai Emery could bring Arsenal back to the forefront of the Premier League with this signing.

According to reports from Don Balon, the Gunners have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to land Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou last summer in a mouthwatering deal worth up to £135.5m according to BBC Sport.

The report states that Barcelona have lost all hope of recuperating the fee they paid for the Frenchman and the Blaugrana would be willing to accept £79m to cut their losses with the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Arsenal are understood to be in pole position to land the 21-year-old after they informed Barcelona that they would be willing to offer more than the youngster’s other suitors including Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico.

The Gunners are extremely keen on beating their rivals to the star’s signature.