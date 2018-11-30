Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi has warned the Blues that he would like first-team assurances before signing a new deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to a report from the MailOnline, the youngster is refusing to commit himself to a new long-term deal unless he receives more first-team opportunities.

The winger was impressive in his first start for the Blues since the Community Shield against Greek side PAOK in Chelsea’s Europa League tie yesterday evening.

The 18-year-old scored and assisted in Chelsea’s 4-0 victory.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s game by numbers vs. PAOK: 72 touches

44 passes (93% accuracy)

7 crosses

5 shots

4 chances created

3 take ons completed

2 shots on target

1 assist

1 goal

It’s surprising that Hudson-Odoi has failed to appear for the Blues in the Premier League or League Cup this season given that the youngster could be a big part of Chelsea’s future.

According to the report, Chelsea would like the teenager to sign a new deal soon and then be loaned out to a Championship side in January to get some first-team minutes under his belt in the second-half of the season.

Hudson-Odoi on the other hand believes he is ready for more Premier League football with the club who he’s been with since the age of 8.

The winger is also attracting the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs; Barcelona have spent a lot of time scouting the attacker and German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the youngster.

Chelsea seem to have been offered an ultimatum by the youngster and they will either have to give into the ace’s demands or risk him leaving for another club.